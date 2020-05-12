Transparency watchdog investigates three NGOs

Greece’s National Transparency Authority is investigating at least three nongovernmental organizations that provide support to refugees and migrants for financial mismanagement.

On Monday, officials from the transparency watchdog and the Economic Police raided the Athens offices of three NGOs and two shelters for refugee minors that are run by one of them, seizing digital material and documents, and taking testimony from administrators and workers.

A spokesperson for the Transparency Authority told Kathimerini’s web edition that the raids were prompted by claims of economic wrongdoing at the three NGOs and other nongovernmental organizations that will also be investigated.

NGO sources, however, say that the claims concern money from the Asylum Fund, which is now managed by the Migration Ministry. They also say that the Greek state is being taken to court for breaching an agreement on the funding of the two shelters.