President hails doctors and nurses on hospital visit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou thanked the country’s doctors, nurses and other hospital workers for their “self-sacrifice” as “front-line fighters” in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic during a visit to the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital on Tuesday.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to be here today. You are the frontline fighters and I am very glad to meet you in person,” Sakellaropoulou told an assembly of hospital staff behind her surgical mask.

The Greek president was accompanied by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and other officials on her visit, which coincided with International Nurses Day, celebrated annually on May 12.

“It was important to me, as to all our fellow citizens, that you all – doctors and nurses – responded with such a sense of self-sacrifice at the crucial moment,” Sakellaropoulou said, describing Greece’s successful response to the coronavirus outbreak as a “victory of the National Health System and the people that comprise it.”