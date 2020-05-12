Police record 22 violations of coronavirus regulations

As part of continuing efforts to enforce restrictions that remain in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Monday recorded 22 violations in which citizens had not been wearing a mask in an enclosed public space, a police statement said on Tuesday.



Of those violations, eight were in Attica, six on islands of the northern Aegean, four in Thessaloniki and four on Crete.



Since the government began easing the lockdown on May 4, 263 such violations have been recorded nationwide.



Also on Monday, police recorded another 76 violations of a law banning people from leaving their region of residence.



A total of 817 such violations of that regulation, which is expected to be lifted next week, have been recorded since May 4.