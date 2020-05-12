Crete a hotspot for traffic violations

A total of 3,309 speeding offenses and 62 violations regarding safety precautions for the transport of children were confirmed by traffic police during inspections conducted nationwide from May 4 to 10, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Tuesday.



More specifically, a total of 17,320 vehicles were inspected by 957 traffic police units.



Most violations occurred on the island of Crete (341), Attica (270), Pieria (269), Serres (210), Corinth (207) and Kozani (144).



According to ELAS, the inspections are continuing with undiminished intensity, with the aim of preventing and limiting serious traffic accidents and upgrading the level of road safety.