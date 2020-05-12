Greek coronavirus infections rise to 2,744, one new death

Health Ministry adviser Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday said the number of Greece’s Covid-19 infections reached 2,744 in the past 24 hours, as 18 more people were confirmed.

Tsiodras added that one more patient died, bringing the total number to 152. He said the median age of victims was 75.

The number of Covid-19 patients who are intubated came to 32 on Wednesday and 88 people have been discharged, Tsiodras said, adding that the average age of patients in intensive care is 67 years old.

Health authorities continued to ramp up testing, bringing the total number to 106,054.

In the same press briefing, Tsiodras warned again against complacency in taking protective measures noting that other countries that have also loosened restrictions have seen a rise in new infections.

"The fight against the virus is not over," he said and urged citizens to avoid public transport, if possible and make sure they use the mask properly.

He also hailed the role of nurses in tackling the virus, on the occasion of the International Nurses Day. "Without those unsung heroes, we [experts] don't exist, we could not have functioned the way we have. I believe, as a society, we must reward them more," he said.

On his side, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced that travel between prefectures will be allowed on the mainland and Crete as of May 18 and that the government intends to allow travel to the islands from May 25, if developments with infections allow it.