Greek proposal to reboot tourism calls for testing in countries of origin

Greece says travellers should be tested for coronavirus or for antibodies in the country of origin at most 72 hours before setting off on their holiday to avoid overcrowding in entry points, as part of its proposal to restart the battered tourism sector in the European Union.

At the same time, it said tests could be sidelined for travel between regions and member-states which have “demonstrated clear and persistent evidence” that the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

“Whilst containing the pandemic remains the priority, health measures should be implemented in a way that minimize unnecessary impact on cross-border travel,” says the government’s non-paper sent to the European Commission.

Greece says tourism flows need to restart in a manner that “ensures fair treatment” of all member-states to avoid any “nationality bias” in travel protocols.

Furthermore, all means of transport by road, air, train or sea must re-open at the same time and with proportionate protocols.

The plan also calls for flexibility concerning bookings and accommodation. It also said there should be a discussion on the compensation and refund policy for those unable to travel due to a last-minute change in circumstances in the member-state of origin or destination or because they have tested positive to the coronavirus in the destination country.

Greece also proposes mandatory masks by passengers and flight staff in aircraft.

