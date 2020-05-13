The Greek government has opted for a mass statute of limitations for relatively minor offenses in order to deal with the backlog burdening criminal courts, which remain closed since March due to the lockdown that was implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an order filed by Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras, the statute of limitations applies for misdemeanors committed up until April 30 that merit either a prison sentence of up to one year, a fine, community service or a combination of some of the above penalties.

The order states that criminal proceedings for such offenses are terminated, with the exception of those cases related to the spreading of the coronavirus.

Other exceptions included cases related to prison escapes, auction disruption by notaries, the lodging of false complaints to authorities and instances of sexual misconduct.