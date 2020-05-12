Two migrants in Lesvos test positive for coronavirus

Two migrants who reached the northeastern island of Lesvos on May 6 have tested positive for coronavirus, according to sources.

The new patients are residing in a camp in Megales Thermes, where new arrivals remain in quarantine for 14 days as part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus on the island.

Though the migrants show no symptoms, health authorities will conduct tests to the other 70 residents of the camp.

Authorities will also test coast guard officials and workers who may have come into contact with the patients.