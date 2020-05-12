Hotel webinars continue with Sales & Marketing theme

The 100% Hospitality Week series of online seminars continues on Wednesday with the Sales & Marketing theme.

The first session concerns “The Main Technologies of Online Distribution for Hotels,” the second is “What Should Be the Immediate Sales Activity Moves Before the Opening of Hotels?” and the third is about “New Markets for Greek Hotels.”



On Thursday the series will focus on Hotel Staff, with its first session discussing “The New Way of Hotel Staff Training,” the second covering “How Hotels Should Prepare for their Possible Opening in the Summer of 2020” and the last one referring to “Hotel Staff Development.”



To find out more, visit www.hotelshow.gr.