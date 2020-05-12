ATHEX: Bourse index stays afloat another day

The Greek bourse saw another mixed session with limited action on Tuesday, as turnover showed some improvement and the benchmark stayed afloat without managing to get a firm grip on the 600-point level it had reached during the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 596.65 points, adding just 0.05% to Monday’s 596.34 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.13% to 1,434.37 points, though the mid-cap index contracted 0.09%.

The banks index eased 0.17%, with Alpha falling 1.37% and Piraeus slipping 0.27%, while Eurobank rose 0.72% and National earned 0.26%.

Ellaktor stood out with its 6.18 percent jump, followed by Sarantis (up 3.66%) and Viohalco (1.52%). Hellenic Petroleum gave up 2.21%, Piraeus Port Authority parted with 1.92% and Aegean Air declined 1.51%.

In total 39 stocks reported gains, 58 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 39.4 million euros, up from Monday’s €23.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.52% to close at 47.24 points.