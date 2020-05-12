Unfazed by recession, Hines continues its investment program

US real estate investment group Hines is showing no intention of suspending its ever expanding investment program in the Greek property market despite the upcoming recession, according to the head of Hines Greece, Paul Gomopoulos.



He told a recent Prodexpo video conference that "we will just adapt to conditions, which may even create new investment opportunities."



Besides its hotel projects on Crete and the Grand Hyatt Athens, Hines intends to turn the former Odeon Starcity cineplex on Syngrou Avenue into a hotel, and transform the Athens Heart mall (pictured) into a discount outlet to be named Gazi Outlet.