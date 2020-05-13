Two lightly injured after car drops off Piraeus pier

A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were lightly injured when the car they were in plunged off a pier in Piraeus port early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at Gate E1 of Akti Vasiliadi, authorities said.

Port officials who arrived at the scene found that both the driver and the passenger managed to emerge from the vehicle that had sank.

They were transferred to a local hospital where the driver was treated for injuries to his left hand.

The port authority is investigating the circumstances of the incident which remain unclear while the car is expected to be pulled out by a crane.