2020 AHEPA convention cancelled due to coronavirus

The 98th AHEPA Family Supreme Convention of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA) has been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the body’s President George G. Horiates announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“Protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our delegates, members, and guests and their families, is our priority and has led us to take this unprecedented measure,” he said.

The event was scheduled for July 19 to 26, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort, in Florida.