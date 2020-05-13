Government signs 57.5-million-euro deal for Alimos marina

The 57.5-million-euro concession agreement to use and exploit the marina of Alimos, in southern Athens, for a duration of 40 years was signed on Wednesday with Aktor Concessions.

The value of the agreement amounts to at least 177 million euros, including an up-front fee, an annual concession fee and a revenue-sharing expressed as a percentage of the marina’s annual turnover.

This is the first concession tender process run by HRADF regarding a marina that the preferred investor emerged through an e-auction process, creating a competitive environment for bidding offers and transparency.

The concession was signed by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, the Minister of Development & Investments, Adonis Georgiadis and the Minister of Tourism, Haris Theoharis, along with the executive chairman of the Greek state privatization fund HRADF (or TAIPED) Aris Xenofos, and the Chief Executive Officer of Public Properties Company, Stefanos Vlastos.

On behalf of the concessionaire, the deal was signed by John Moraitis, CEO of the company Development of New Alimos Marina Concession Single Member S.A. and George Syrianos, CEO of Aktor Concessions S.A.

The marina of Alimos is one of the most important marinas in Greece and amongst the biggest ones in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The upland area of the marina of Alimos covers an area of 210,000 sq m approximately, while the sea area of the marina is approximately 428,000 sq m, including the berthing basin with a total surface of 240,000 sq m.

The marina of Alimos is currently offering 1,100 berths for leisure boats of various sizes and serves to a great extent the berthing needs of the Athens yacht charter market.

Aktor Concessions S.A. will proceed with investments amounting to 50 million euros within the next five years, through which the Alimos marina will be developed to become a top tourist port destination.

Beyond the upgrading of the existing port infrastructures and ship- laying/maintenance activities, the development interventions will also include the regeneration of the marina’s land area through the construction of 18,500 square meters of building facilities.

The aim is to create a center for tourism and recreation that includes green and promenade zones, areas for leisure activities and dining shops, hotel facilities, offices, playground, outdoor events etc.

With the planned investments, the Alimos marina is expected to develop further the specific area of the coastal front of Attica, contributing to the promotion of the Athenian Riviera from Faliro to Elliniko.