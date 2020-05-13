National Council for Foreign Policy discusses Turkey

Greece's National Council for Foreign Policy was convening on Wednesday to brief opposition parties about Turkey's activities and the ministry’s new plan operational plan.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is chairing the meeting and is joined by Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and the chairman of the national defence and foreign affairs committee, Constantinos Gioulekas.

Attending on behalf of ruling New Democracy are deputies Aggelos Syrigos and Makarios Lazaridis, while main opposition SYRIZA is represented by George Katrougalos and Evangelos Kalpadakis, the Movement for Change (KINAL) by Andreas Loverdos and Petros Efthymiou, Elliniki Lysi by Antonios Mylonakis and Evangelos Fanidis and MeRA25 by Sophia Sakorafa and Dimitris Liapis.