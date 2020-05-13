Hospital clinic closed after doctors, patient test positive for coronavirus

The cardiology clinic of the Elpis Hospital in Athens was quarantined on Wednesday after at least three doctors, a nurse and a patient tested positive for coronavirus, according to Greek press reports.

Health authorities are also expecting the results of the tests conducted to the rest of the staff and patients to assess the extend of the infection.

The hospital suspended its morning shift and crews have been called in to disinfect the rooms.

According to the reports, the doctors and the nurse were infected by a patient who checked in a week ago with suspicious symptoms and initially tested negative to the virus. The patient was transferred to one of the clinics. Three days later, he developed more symptoms and tested positive.

POEDIN, the union representing Greek hospital workers, said 25 doctors and nurses are self-isolating at home and called for the entire hospital to be placed in quarantine.