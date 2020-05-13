Turkey blocks medical supplies from reaching Cyprus, Nicosia says

Turkish aviation authorities prevented a chartered airplane carrying medical supplies from reaching Cyprus, Cypriot media reported on Wednesday.

The airplane, which had been chartered by the Cypriot government, was due to land at Larnaca airport at 1.30 p.m. with a delivery of 36 tons of medical gowns, masks, gloves and other supplies from China to help the country in its battle against the coronavirus, the Cyprus Mail reported.

“Turkey did not allow the pilot of the aircraft to enter its airspace to reach Cyprus, as a result of which he recalculated his course because he would not have enough fuel to get to Cyprus. The pilot has changed course and is heading to Moscow airport in Russia, where he will land to refuel,” Cypriot Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos was quoted as saying.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus has been informed of the incident in order to take the necessary steps where necessary,” the minister said, adding that the airplane is expected to arrive via a different route on Wednesday night.