Priest accused of raping 12-year-old in Mani

A priest in Mani, southern Greece, was charged on Wednesday with repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the house where he lived with her mother and grandfather, who also faces the same accusation.

According to the indictment, the girl has testified twice to judicial authorities in the town of Gytheio that the priest and her grandfather repeatedly raped her.

