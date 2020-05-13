ELAS records 95 violations of Covid restrictions

Continuing efforts to enforce restrictions that remain in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Tuesday recorded 23 violations in which citizens had not been wearing a mask in an enclosed public space, a police statement said on Wednesday.



Of those violations, 10 were in Attica, seven on islands in the northern Aegean and four in Western Greece.



Since the government began easing the lockdown on May 4, 286 such violations have been recorded nationwide.



Also on Tuesday, police recorded another 72 violations of a law banning people from leaving their region of residence, which is expected to be lifted next week.



A total of 889 such violations of that regulation have been recorded since May 4.