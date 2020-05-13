Beach clubs to open on Saturday, with restrictions

As temperatures across Greece continued to climb past the 30-Celsius range, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Wednesday issued a series of guidelines that will allow Greece’s 515 privately or municipally run beach clubs to open to the public as of Saturday.

Following the recommendations of the Health Ministry’s special advisory committee on the coronavirus crisis, these restrictions include a cap of 40 people per 1,000 square meters of the facility’s area and a distance of at least 1 meter between sun umbrellas.

Catering facilities on the grounds of beach clubs can only offer takeaway service and are prohibited from delivering food and drinks to customers’ umbrellas, as well as from selling alcoholic beverages.

The secretariat has additionally banned sports that require any form of physical contact between participants.

The experts also “strongly recommend” that staff wear masks to cover their nose and mouth, though this is not mandatory.