Tension at Rhodes rape, murder trial

Two men accused of gang-raping and murdering 21-year-old university student Eleni Topaloudi on Rhodes in November 2018 lured her to her death “like a lamb to the slaughter,” a prosecutor told a court on the southern Aegean island on Wednesday.

Addressing the court for more than four hours during a tense session, the prosecutor, Aristotelia Doga, sought to systematically deconstruct each of the arguments put up by the defendants – a 23-year-old Greek man and a 21-year-old Albanian national.

In addition to raping and killing Topaloudi, they sought to cover up the crime, she asserted, and called for the court to mete out exemplary punishments.