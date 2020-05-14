The issue appears simple: Many children cannot go back to school because they live with a relative who is vulnerable to Covid-19 or have some kind of vulnerability to the illness themselves.

Does this mean that they should be deprived of classes? Doesn’t the state have a responsibility to use all the tools at its disposal in order to ensure that every pupil has access to the education system?

These are simple questions that are not open to “ideological” interpretations of any sort. Regardless of whether it is an emergency tool or a supplementary tool, remote education technology is expanding the scope and flexibility of the public school system.