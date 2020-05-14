Teachers, pupils protest remote teaching with cameras

Greek state school teachers and pupils, many wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, protested against education reforms outside Parliament in Athens on Wednesday during the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Unions oppose government plans to allow remote teaching with the use of a camera that will show the blackboard for the benefit of pupils working from home, claiming that it will compromise the privacy rights of those pupils attending class. The Education Ministry is accuses the unions of waging a disinformation campaign. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]