Turkey hints at more Evros border tension to come

As Turkey on Wednesday conducted yet more violations of Greek airspace with a pair of F-16s entering the Athens Flight Information Region over the eastern Aegean islet of Farmakonisi, its Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu further raised tensions, insisting that his country’s “open border” policy for anyone wishing to cross into Europe will continue.

In comments to Turkey’s Akit TV, Cavusoglu also denounced what he described as Greece’s “inhumane” behavior toward migrants seeking to cross into the country.

His remarks reinforced concerns in Greece, which has been strengthening its defenses at the Evros land border region in anticipation of a possible migrant surge from Turkey similar to the one in February.

Against this backdrop, the National Council on Foreign Policy under Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday discussed among other things Turkey’s aggressive behavior as well as the initiatives that Athens is taking on a diplomatic level.