Electronic commerce skyrockets in April

DIMITRA MANIFAVA

TAGS: Retail

Online commerce recorded an even higher growth rate in April than in March, as consumers continued to shop from e-stores – and not just for food and pharmaceuticals – as almost all conventional retail stores were shuttered by government order.

A survey by the Greek Electronic Commerce Association (GRECA) showed that the weekly online purchase turnover rose in April to 171% compared to a year earlier.

The peak of growth was posted in the week after Orthodox Easter, on April 20-26.

In March, the weekly turnover had posted annual growth of up to 134% from 2019, according to GRECA figures.

