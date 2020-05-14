PM speaks with Pope Francis, invites him to Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with Pope Francis about the global challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic and invited him to visit Greece when corcumstances allow it, his office said on Wednesday.



According to the press release on the phone call, the Pope "recognized Greece's great efforts" to protect the most vulnerable groups, such as refugees, and expressed regret about the lack of wider European support in relocating unaccompanied refugee minors.

Mitsotakis also discussed the government's green policy, as envronmental protection is an issue of interest both for Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Pope was also invited to visit landmark sites of the early history of Christianity, "in the footsteps of Apostle Paul."