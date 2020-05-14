105 medics, patients in Elpis hospital test negative for coronavirus

Tests on a total of 105 healthcare professionals and patients in Athens’ Elpis Hospital where an outbreak of coronavirus was reported in one of the hospital’s clinics came back negative on Thursday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Authorities tested 90 doctors and nurses and 15 patients.

The testing and tracing began after three medics, a nurse and a patient were found to have been infected by another patient who checked in about a week ago and initially tested negative to the virus.

The patient was transferred to one of the hospital’s clinics where, three days later, he tested positive.

The hospital quarantined its cardiology unit and crews were called in to disinfect the rooms.