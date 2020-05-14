Reopening of beaches a ‘test’ for tourism, says gov’t spokesman

The decision to allow organized beaches to reopen this weekend, when temperatures are forecast to soar, will be an “important test” which Greece “must pass successfully” in its efforts to restart tourism, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said in a briefing on Thursday.

“Everyone is watching Greece because, so far, it has shown an exemplary response to the pandemic. Now we are called upon to demonstrate that, with rules and maturity, we can enjoy the beauty of our country safely during this summer,” he said.

This will be the best way to restarting domestic, but also foreign tourism, he added.

Pests also announced that the government will unveil details of its plan to welcome tourists on Friday.

The details will include the health protocols required for air, shipping and road transport, so that both travellers and businesses know the new rules, he said.

Greece has announced it will reopen the country to tourists on July 1, provided that developments with the coronavirus pandemic allow it.

Arrivals came to a halt last March as a result of nationwide lockdowns and extensive flight bans.