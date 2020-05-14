Temperatures to soar to 40C in some areas of Greece over the weekend

Unusually hot weather for this time of year is forecast in Greece over the weekend, with some areas expected to see temperatures jump to 40 degrees Celsius, before gradually dropping at the start of next week, the National Observatory's Meteo weather service said on Thursday.

Meteorologists have already observed high temperatures in the Eastern Mediterranean, mostly during the second week of May.

On Friday, temperatures in Attica ranged between 22 and 33C, in Thessaloniki from 18 to 27C and in Crete from 16 to 32.

Meteo said the warm air masses will remain over Greece until Monday when they will start moving towards the east.