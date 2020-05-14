BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
OTE Telecom Q1 profit up on strong Greek data, broadband usage

OTE Telecom, Greece’s biggest telecoms operator, reported on Thursday a 3.6 percent rise in core profit thanks to increased data traffic and usage of broadband services amid the coronavirus lockdown.

OTE Telecom, which is 46 percent owned and managed by Deutsche Telecom, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 347 million euros ($375.00 million), up from 334.9 million in the same period last year.

