NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Anarchist group targets Agia Paraskevi city hall over police intervention

Members of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas on Thursday afternoon targeted the building housing the municipal authorities of Agia Paraskevi, northern Athens, to protest the police intervention in the town square on May 6 to disperse a crowd flouting a ban on gatherings.

About 30 people entered the building and reached the mayor’s office where they threw flyers and protested about the incident.

No detentions have been reported. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 