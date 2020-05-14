Anarchist group targets Agia Paraskevi city hall over police intervention
Members of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas on Thursday afternoon targeted the building housing the municipal authorities of Agia Paraskevi, northern Athens, to protest the police intervention in the town square on May 6 to disperse a crowd flouting a ban on gatherings.
About 30 people entered the building and reached the mayor’s office where they threw flyers and protested about the incident.
No detentions have been reported.