Customers to be allowed to buy up to three disinfectants, alcohol per person

Greek consumers will be able to buy up to three packages of antiseptic gel or alcohol solution from retail stores as of Friday, according to a joint decision by the ministries of development and health issued on Thursday.

Authorities had limited the sale of disinfectants or alcohol to just one package per person, after the coronavirus outbreak in the country led to a surge in demand and shortage in stocks.

The same decision extends the obligation of importers and pharmacists to declare their stocks on surgical masks, disinfectants, alcohol and coronavirus tests until July 12.