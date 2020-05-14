The need for a physical connection to the world came out strongly during the coronavirus lockdown. Our sense of touch is what allows us to understand the textures of the world around us as we embark on a tactile adventure of exploration that is at the core of the work of interdisciplinary artist Maria Fragoudaki.

In work presented in solo and group shows in different parts of the world, the New York-based Greek artist creates “narratives” that are inspired by the materials she uses. This inspiration was taken further in “Haptic Perception,” a show presented in New York in 2015 that explores the creation of a haptic system and focuses on the material as an object.

Among the everyday materials the artist employed in this collection, is one that has become an intrinsic part of day-to-day life in the midst of the coronavirus crisis: disposable plastic gloves.

In “Haptic Perception” Fragoudaki invited the audience to interact with work aimed at strengthening the senses. She is currently evolving this notion further, creating a new series for people with visual impairments.