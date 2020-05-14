Greece takes delivery of 200,000 coronavirus antibody tests from US

Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Thursday received US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt at his office in Athens for talks on further strengthening the exchange medical equipment, technology and knowhow, as Greece took delivery of 200,000 antibody tests from US medical device developer Abbott Laboratories.

“This is a commercial purchase, but it required significant coordination between the ministry and Abbott, and the embassy was pleased to help facilitate this. We hope this delivery of these tests will aid Greece through this critical next phase of battling the virus and restarting the Greek economy,” Pyatt said in remarks during the meeting.

“As Greek businesses begin to open up the economy again… and as we look towards the summer tourism season, we agree on the importance of accurate testing so that our officials and our scientists can continue to make informed decisions about the public health and safety aspects of this period of the Coronavirus crisis,” Pyatt said.

The US ambassador also congratulated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Kikilias on Greece’s successful response to the pandemic, saying that “the actions of the Greek government have saved lives, but they have also done great work to enhance Greece’s international reputation, certainly in the United States and the US government.”