One more Covid-19 death takes toll to 156, as 10 new infections reported

Health Ministry adviser Sotiris Tsiodras said one more fatality brought Greece’s coronavirus death toll inched to 156 on Thursday and 10 new confirmed infections have resulted in the total number of cases recorded in the country coming to 2,770.

He added that 24 Covid-19 patients remain intubated at the country’s hospitals and 90 have been discharged from intensive care.

The infectious disease expert stressed the continued importance of practicing social distancing and hand hygiene, warning that while the infection rate in Greece is low, so is the immunity rate.

“The virus will continue circulating among us, perhaps even after a vaccination is discovered,” Tsiodras said.

Tsiodras added that health authorities are planning widespread antibody testing to get a better picture of the percentage of the population that has been infected with the new coronavirus and have built up immunity.