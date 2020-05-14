Police issue 18 fines over lack of masks

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Wednesday recorded 18 instances in which citizens had not been wearing a mask in an enclosed public space, a police statement said on Thursday.

Of those violations, four were in Western Greece, three on Crete and two in Attica. Since the government began easing the lockdown on May 4, 304 such violations have been recorded nationwide.

Also on Wednesday, police recorded another 56 violations of a law banning people from leaving their region of residence, which is expected to be lifted next week.

A total of 945 such violations of that regulation have been recorded since May 4.