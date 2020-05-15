Quantcast

Last day of 100% Hospitality webinars

TAGS: Education, Tourism

The 100% Hospitality Online Week 2020 concludes on Friday, with its final day focusing on “Sustainability & Hotels.” 

The first session is titled “Energy Saving in Hotels,” the second will examine “How Hotels Will Become More Eco-Friendly After Covid-19,” and the third will discuss “Sustainable Hotel Design.” 

For more information, visit hotelshow.gr.

