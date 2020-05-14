Air France gradually resuming flights to Athens

France’s national carrier will be resuming flights between Paris and Athens as travel restrictions are gradually lifted across the European Union, it was reported on Thursday.

Air France will fly from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport to Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos on March 23 and 30, before slowly increasing frequency through June pending the continued good performance of Greece and France in their fight against the coronavirus.

The carrier is also planning to resume its connection with Iraklio airport on Crete on June 27, offering a weekly flight at the onset.

Passengers will be required to wear a mask for the duration of all flights and Air France is also planning to introduce temperature checks.