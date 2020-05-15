The government must do everything in its power to help prop up businesses that have been harmed by the coronavirus lockdown measures. However, it cannot continue to intervene to such an extent forever, altering the terms of contracts and agreements, as it did over the issue of rents.

The extension of such measures, which were taken in response to a specific emergency, will create even more distortions in the market. In the case of rental agreements, its intervention risks thwarting efforts to attract investments in Greek real estate.

Hasty proclamations about tenancy agreements that have not been subject to cost-analysis cultivate even more uncertainty by making it harder for businesses to plan for their survival.