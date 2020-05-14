A court is on Friday expected to give its verdict in the trial of two defendants accused of the murder and rape of 21-year-old university student Eleni Topaloudi on the island of Rhodes in November 2018 in a tension-filled trial which saw the president of the Athens Bar Association asking the Supreme Court to reprimand the prosecutor over her defamatory remarks directed against the lawyers of the defendants.

Seeking to deconstruct each of the arguments put up by the defendants – a 23-year-old Greek man and a 21-year-old Albanian national – prosecutor Aristotelia Doga said in her closing argument that “the lies began from the time the lawyers entered the case.”

The remark sparked tension in the courtroom, with a representative of the Bar Association protesting and the prosecutor, whose closing argument had sparked a wave of positive responses on social media, threatening to abstain.