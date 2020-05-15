The government is on Friday expected to announce guidelines for health and safety precautions on transport in Greece ahead of the further lifting of restrictions on movement from next week.

It is expected that the use of masks will be compulsory on air transport, as it is on trains and buses.

Restrictions on movement outside one’s region of residence are to be lifted from Monday, when travel to Crete and Evia will be permitted. Travel to other Greek islands will be gradually permitted from May 25.

Meanwhile, it is expected that a ban on flights to and from countries outside the Schengen zone will be extended until June 15, while the ban on UK flights will also be extended.

Authorities are concerned as the European Commission did not incorporate Greece’s proposal for travelers to be tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours of boarding a plane in its recommendations.