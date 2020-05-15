Doctors call for higher surgery rate

The Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP) has called on Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias to facilitate an increase in the number of regular surgeries from the current rate of 50 percent of the monthly average in 2019 to 80 percent over the next 10 days.

After that period, the doctors said, the rate of operations should match last year’s, with strict observance of the safety rules.

The association cited the long waiting times for surgeries.

“We are insistent on this issue because, despite the directive for an increase in surgeries, the corresponding number of operating tables have not been put into operation,” it said in its letter.