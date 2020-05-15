Roma settlement back in quarantine after fresh Covid-19 outbreak

A Roma settlement in Larissa, central Greece, has been put in quarantine for the second time in just over a month after 35 residents tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The strict lockdown was imposed late on Thursday after the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) received confirmation of the outbreak from teams that had been sent to the New Smyrni settlement and tested more than 600 residents.

The same settlement of roughly 3,000 people had been placed in quarantine in early April after about a dozen residents tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.