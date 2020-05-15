Death of three more patients brings Covid toll to 159

Greece’s death toll from Covid-19 stood at 159 on Friday morning from 156 on Thursday evening after three patients died in intensive care in Athens in less than 24 hours.

The three recent casualties were an 89-year-old man and two women, aged 73 and 57 years old, respectively. Two of the patients were being treated at the NIMTS navy hospital and the third at the capital’s Evangelismos.

Media reports said that the 73-year-old woman was one of several patients who had contracted the disease at a private clinic in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri last month.

Health authorities on Friday also confirmed 35 new cases of coronavirus infection at a Roma settlement in Lamia, central Greece.

According to Thursday evening’s official government update on the health crisis, the total number of confirmed infections before Friday had come to 2,770.