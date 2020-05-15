UNHCR, Solidarity Now create podcasts on coronavirus for non-Greek speakers

The UΝ refugee agency, the nongovernmental organization Solidarity Now and Pod.gr, Greece’s first platform for creating and distributing podcasts, are providing foreigners in Greece who do not speak the language important information regarding the coronavirus pandemic.



The podcasts, which are mainly directed at migrants and refugees, provide bulletins and updates regarding prevention and protection from the virus, as well as the latest official announcements regarding policy changes and the course of the virus in Greece. This information is available in French, English, Urdu, Arabic and Farsi.

There will be seven podcasts, three of which are already available on how to care for patients at home, how to spot fake news and which restrictions are being lifted or staying in place. They are available at the following addresses:

www.youtube.com/user/SolidarityNowGreece

www.solidaritynow.org/podcasts

help.unhcr.org/greece/coronavirus/podcasts

www.youtube.com/channel/UCrM9R2KPFv409Oo6H9hyRTw/playlists

www.pod.gr/faqs-for-migrants