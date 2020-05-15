Passenger ferries to go back into service on Monday, with restrictions

Passenger ferries will be allowed to offer increased service to and from the Greek islands as of Monday, provided they implement a series of precautions to ensure that passengers and crew are protected from coronavirus infection, the Shipping Ministry said on Friday.

According to the new rules, ferries will be allowed to travel with a maximum of 50% of their usual passenger numbers and will have to ensure that a distance of at least 1.5 meters is maintained at all times between passengers and crew.

This will require seats to be cordoned off so passengers cannot sit close together, as well as cabins being used by one occupant only, unless that person is traveling with a close family member or assistant.

All passengers boarding ferries will have to have their temperatures taken, while health authorities recommend the use of cloth masks by passengers and crew.

Ships will also have to be disinfected regularly and in between journeys, as well as provide sufficient disinfectant gels and solutions on board.

The easing of the ban on ferries in its current form will be in effect until June 15, when regulations will be reviewed by shipping and health authorities.