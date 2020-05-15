Cypriot soccer league called off amid virus

The Cypriot soccer federation has called off the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came after a team of medical experts rejected a set of health protocols drawn up by the federation and insisted that its own guidelines are followed.

The federation said it couldn't overcome the expert group's demand that an entire team be quarantined for two weeks if any player tests positive for the virus.

Omonia Nicosia, Anorthosis Famagusta, APOEL Nicosia and Apollon Limassol were the top four teams in the standings when the league was suspended and will represent Cyprus next season in European tournaments.

The federation also decided that the number of teams in the first division next season will increase by two to 14. There will be no relegation this year but two teams from the second division will move up.

The first division will revert to 12 teams the following season with four teams relegated and two teams promoted.

[AP]