Two men who were found guilty of gang-raping and murdering 21-year-old university student Eleni Topaloudi on Rhodes in November 2018 were sentenced on Friday to life imprisonment and an additional 15 years each. The ruling was unanimous.

The prosecutor, Aristotelia Doga, had earlier rejected the defence's proposal to consider mitigating factors and called for the same sentence for the two defendants – a 23-year-old Greek man and a 21-year-old Albanian national.

Speaking earlier when the guilty ruling was announced, Doga said the case shows the two men “do not deserve any mitigating factors.”

The body of Topaloudi was found in the sea by the coast guard on November 28. Two men were accused of luring Topaloudi to the home of one of the suspects, where they raped and beat her before disposing of her body in the sea.