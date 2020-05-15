Holy Synod: Follow the health authorities’ guidelines

The Holy Synod will advise worshippers to stay the course and faithfully implement all the safety guidelines issued by health authorities to contain the spread of the coronavirus in a new circular that will be read out in churches around the country on Sunday.



In a statement, the Holy Synod described the lockdown period as “harsh and bitter for everyone” and said that the physical absence of the faithful from churches constituted the “greatest temptation and the greatest pain we have experienced in our pastoral ministry.”



Nonetheless, it noted “the ecclesiastical body has cooperated and is cooperating with the Greek state and the special scientific committee to deal with the pandemic and will continue to do so.”