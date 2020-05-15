Four new Covid-19 deaths, 40 new cases

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Friday announced 40 new cases or coronavirus infections in the country which raise the total number to 2,810.

The number includes 35 new infections from a Roma camp in central Greece where residents on Friday resisted efforts to transfer those who tested at a different location.

He said the death toll from Covid-19 rose to 160, with four more fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Tsiodras said 23 people remain in intensive care units around the country, with the median age of those patients being 72. At the same time, 90 people have left ICU.

Health authorities have run a total of 120,015 tests.